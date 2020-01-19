Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Issued By Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

NVA stock opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $647.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$5.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

