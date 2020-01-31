Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 74,041 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

