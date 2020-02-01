Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Pentair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,696,000 after buying an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pentair by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

