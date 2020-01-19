Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Corp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

RDFN stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $115,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,130 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Market Indexes