Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of TCF Financial by 27.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 194,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

