Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Issued By Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $300.53 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

