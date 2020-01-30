Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issued By DA Davidson

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Source by 557.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

