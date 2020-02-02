Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for A. O. Smith Corp Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE AOS opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

