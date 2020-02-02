Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issued By Svb Leerink

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGN. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.86. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

