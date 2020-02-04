Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2020 earnings at $29.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,309.43.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,866.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,811.81. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

