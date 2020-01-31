Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Issued By DA Davidson

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Death Cross