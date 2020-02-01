Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$365.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$345.75.

Shares of CP opened at C$351.55 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$259.99 and a twelve month high of C$355.87. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$338.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$315.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

