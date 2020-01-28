Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDEV. Seaport Global Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $999.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at $119,256.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

