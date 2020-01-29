Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $7.11 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

CNX stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

