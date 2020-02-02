Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

