Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for J & J Snack Foods Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $185.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.32. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In other news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,543,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 71.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices