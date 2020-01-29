Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,652,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,834,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

