Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

