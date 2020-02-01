Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Issued By Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

PII opened at $91.84 on Friday. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?