Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Popular Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Popular in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BPOP stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,961 shares of company stock worth $1,505,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)