Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

PFPT opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing