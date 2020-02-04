Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DGX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Shares of DGX opened at $111.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

