Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $76.70 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

