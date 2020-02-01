Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for TCF Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TCF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TCF Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,390,000. Natixis boosted its position in TCF Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TCF Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

