Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for TreeHouse Foods Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,862,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,280,000 after acquiring an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after acquiring an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 86,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 634,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

