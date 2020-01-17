Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds