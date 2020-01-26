Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Wedbush

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 439,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,181,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

