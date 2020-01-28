Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.59 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 236,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?