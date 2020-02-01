Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Decreased by KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

