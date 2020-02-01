Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

