Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $105.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $83.78 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley L. Clark sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $500,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,902. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?