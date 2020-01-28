Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Lowered by KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASML in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ASML’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

ASML stock opened at $284.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML has a 12 month low of $171.24 and a 12 month high of $305.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

