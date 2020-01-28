Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BXS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?