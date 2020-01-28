Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$73.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$67.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

