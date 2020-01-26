Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2021 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of BA opened at $323.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its 200-day moving average is $352.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

