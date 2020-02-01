Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

