Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Reduced by Wedbush

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Carnival in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Shares of CCL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 177,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

