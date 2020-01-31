Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Decreased by MKM Partners

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at MKM Partners reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

XEC opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

