Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

COLM opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 90,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,077,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,730,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 in the last 90 days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

