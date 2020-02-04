Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. CONMED has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 346.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 5,663.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

