Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Shares of DLR opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,693,000 after acquiring an additional 329,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,729,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,701,000 after acquiring an additional 538,922 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

