Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($1.83). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $311.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.08. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $258.76 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

