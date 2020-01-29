Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

