Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

