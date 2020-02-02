Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

