Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 119,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

