Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?