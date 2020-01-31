Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report released on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

