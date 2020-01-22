Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $26.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.02 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

NYSE GS opened at $245.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

