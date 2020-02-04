Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued on Friday, January 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $275.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,704,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 306,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,335,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,874,000 after buying an additional 74,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

